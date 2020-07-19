Ina Charlotte Danz Willner
Ina Charlotte Danz Willner was born November 14, 1929 to Abraham and Fanny Danz and passed peacefully away in her 90th year on July 4, 2020. Ina was a devoted daughter to her parents and a caring sister to Geraldine and Jewel. She loved and was the beloved of her husband of 47 years, Richard Willner, together with whom she raised and nurtured four children; Andrew (Nancy), Stuart (Sonia), Dan, and Patricia (Neil).
As a Bubby she engaged and enchanted 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren infusing them with an appreciation for all things beautiful and refined. She shared with her family and all she touched a thirst for knowledge and understanding which she pursued into her retirement years through the Access program at the University of Washington.
Throughout her life, she exhibited an unwavering commitment to the Jewish people. As a young woman, Ina was a president of Hadassah. Ina and Richard were founding members of Ner-Tamid, the first conservative synagogue on the East Side. They were throughout life members of the Herzl-Ner-Tamid Conservative Congregation community. With her husband's passing she created the Richard Willner Scholarship in the Jackson School of International Studies promoting graduate level work in Jewish studies. She, herself, was a scholar in James Joyce and had a hobby of collecting early editions of his works. She was an avid theater goer and supporter of the arts including the Seattle Symphony, the Seattle Opera, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She traveled the world and wherever she was she brought an electric, inviting smile that matched her enthusiasm for life. She was the last of her generation and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
In her memory, donations can be made to the newly named, Richard and Ina Willner Scholarship for Jewish Studies at the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington.
