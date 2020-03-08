Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Ineva Hughes

Ineva Hughes Obituary
Ineva Hughes

Ineva passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Renton, Washington at the age of 88.

Ineva Hughes was born on January 9, 1932, in Talladega County, Alabama, the daughter of Henry and Susie (Jenkins) Hughes. She graduated from Seattle University with a Masters of Education and taught at Brighton and Lowell elementary schools in Seattle until her retirement.

Ineva is preceded in death by: grandparents, Plenty Leon, and Nina Jenkins; parents, Henry and Susie Hughes, daughter, Alicia Long-Allen, sister, Henrietta, brothers Wilburn, John Wesley, and Henry Hughes; stepsister, Lottie Madison, Alabama.

Ineva is survived by her brother, Clyde Caver in Portland, Oregon; four children, Rod Long, Chris Long, Susan Long-Walsh (John) Seattle, Metre Long Wishom (Clyde) of Murrietta, California; nine grandchildren, one great grand and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at

12:00 Noon at Evergreen Washelli,

Viewing Friday, March 13, 10-5 pm

11111 Aurora Ave North in Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Dementia Foundation Of America. Sign Ineva's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
