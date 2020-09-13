Inez Damon ALLAN



Inez Damon Allan died peacefully on August 30, 2020 at the EvergreenHealth Hospice Center surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.



Inez was born in Somerville, Massachusetts on February 13,



1925, to Albert and Winifred Damon. A member of the cadet nursing corps, she received an RN degree from the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in 1946. On July 4, 1949, Inez declared her independence by leaving Boston for Salt Lake City, Utah where she taught nursing while earning a B.S. in Nursing Education from the University of Utah, College of Nursing. She married Charles W. Allan in 1952, and they moved to Washington in 1956 with their two children, ultimately settling in Bellevue. Inez worked as a nurse epidemiologist at the University of Washington, School of Public Health from 1969 until her retirement in 1982. A lifelong learner, Inez received an M.A. in Ethics from the San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1982.



Inez was an independent, intelligent, generous, honest, opinionated, compassionate, resilient woman, who lived her values and passed them on. She was a powerful role model to her family and friends. Church and civic activities, along with her grandchildren, were her passion. Inez was a founding and lifelong member of Overlake Park Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. She held many leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church, including serving as the first female moderator of the Seattle Presbytery in 1976, then serving on the Synod of Alaska-Northwest, and the General Assembly Council. Inez was a founding member the Church of Mary Magdalene, now Mary's Place, participated in countless groups focused on peace and ending homelessness, and traveled the world for the Presbyterian Church and NGOs to advocate for peace, justice and women's rights. Inez also was an avid Seattle Sounders soccer fan, attending games until she was 90, and "coaching" the team from home after that. After moving to the Emerald Heights Retirement Community in Redmond in 2010, she continued her volunteer and advocacy work, while making many new friends and finding additional causes.



Inez was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Allan. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Allan Shickich (Joe Shickich) of Seattle, and her son, Paul Allan (Louise Ashmun) of Homer, Alaska. She also is survived by five loving grandchildren, Daniel Shickich (Heather Toothaker-Shickich), Sarah Allan (Chris Little), Laura Allan (Richard Allan), Mary Shickich, and James Shickich, and six great-grandchildren.



Memorial donations may be made to Overlake Park Presbyterian Church, Mary's Place, or Samaritan Center of Puget Sound. In light of the pandemic, the family plans a virtual memorial.



