Inez Wienbergen



Inez Wienbergen was born on November 7, 1927 to Edward and Signe Anderson in the house that her father built. When she was about nine, her family bought a dairy farm in Carnation where she spent the rest of her childhood.



Inez married her childhood sweetheart, Neil Nesheim, and they had three sons, Larry, Dale and Ken. Their marriage didn't last forever and years later Inez married Fred Wienbergen, who brought grown children Mary Ellyn, Judy and Joanne to their family. Inez enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with her family. She had a very independent spirit and took great pride in being self reliant.



Inez passed away on July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Gertrude and Helen, her brother Edward, her two husbands and her stepdaughter Judy. Her stepdaughter Mary Ellyn sadly passed shortly after her death.



Inez is survived by her three sons, her stepdaughter Joanne, and numerous grandchildren and great - grandchildren.



She will be buried at a private service and a memorial will be planned for a later date.



