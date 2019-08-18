|
|
Inge Petersen Harding
Age 79, Inge died in Mesa, Arizona, June 1, 2019 in Promise Hospital of Acute Pulmonary Cocci Fungal infection (Valley Fever) after a short illness. A resident of Gilbert, AZ and Tahuya, WA.
Born in Aarhus, Denmark December 9, 1939 exactly 4 months to the day before Nazi Germany invaded her beloved little country, to father Ove Petersen and mother Helga Hansen Petersen. She was the third of four children.
She immigrated to the United States in 1957 along with her mother Helga and younger brother Jorn after a hiatus of 6 month waiting for their visas, living in Copenhagen, Denmark. During this time Inge worked in a deli helping to support the family as her mother was recovering from cancer surgery and her 14 year old brother.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gilbert J. Harding of Tahuya, WA also by her son Michael Anders Seale of Allyn, WA, stepson Gilbert J. Harding JR of Kirkland, WA and step daughter Natalie A Harding of Heathcote, NSW Australia. Also survived by her sisters, Greta Petersen Nord of Santa Rosa CA and Aase Petersen Otto of Tigard, OR. She was preceded in death by her brother Jorn Petersen of Casa Grande, AZ. Bestemor was also survived by her grandchildren, Timothy A. Seale of Quakertown PA, Kate Harding Kohlwes of Kirkland, WA. and Kale T. Burt of Heathcote, NSW Australia.
Inge was a long time employee of the Chaffey Corporation of Kirkland, WA. At the time of her retirement she was Vice President and manager of Chaffey's Home Construction in Portland, OR. She was proud of her accomplishments through pure determination, self confidence and hard work she knew that anything could be achieved. She was the single mother of a 6 month old child after a brief marriage. She worked two jobs and more to support herself and child along with the help of her extended family in California.
Inge worked a "Stew" or flight attendant for Western Airlines "The Only Way to Fly". She work for banks, insurance companies and was one of the first woman sales person for Hertz Rent A Car selling their old rentals.
Inge and Gil retired in 2003 and moved to Poulsbo, WA from Bellevue WA and subsequently rebuilt their longtime summer home on the shores of Hood Canal. They split their time between Tahuya, WA and Gilbert, AZ.
There will be a celebration of a life well lived in the Tahuya Firehall Community Center September 21, 2019 a 12:00PM. A time for all to share our past
times with Inge and our memories. A barbecue lunch will be provided.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019