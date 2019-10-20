|
Ingrid Hansen
Ingrid Hansen was born December 8, 1950 in Doctor's Hospital in Seattle to Joanne and Fred Arntson. She passed away October 1st, 2019 at the age of 68 at home with her family. She lived a full decade with Parkinsons, and the last six months with brain cancer. Ingrid is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Christine and Sigrid. She is survived by her sister Linnea, her husband Dennis, and her son Blake.
As a child she grew up playing on the Madrona trees over the water at her family home near Three Tree Point. Her father owned and operated a machine shop in South Park and her mother taught her to sew and garden on the hillside. She hiked 100 miles with her father before the age of seven and won the Queen City Yacht Club's children's rowboat race the same year. Ingrid attended Lake Burien Elementary, Sylvester Junior High and Highline High School. She skipped two grades, was a national merit scholar, and was elected "most likely to succeed." She and Dennis met in calculus class at Highline and went on their first date in her sailboat. They were the Prom Prince and Princess.
After high school she attended college at Mount Holyoke for a short time before transferring to the University of Washington. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa in Chemistry. She and Dennis were married in 1970. They were accepted into MIT graduate school in chemistry but returned to the UW where she studied Law and he pursued Medicine.
Ingrid was the first female partner at the firm Betts, Patterson, and Mines where she practiced for 13 years. While practicing law she helped write the updated jury instructions for the state of Washington
She and her family and friends paddled their kayaks far and wide. With countless trips in Washington and British Columbia, she has also paddled in Japan, Alaska, Sweden, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Corsica, Croatia, the Galapagos Islands and Italy. She paddled extensively in the Queen Charlotte Islands and the Washington coast.
She kept several fabulous gardens during her life. She surrounded herself with plants and her many friends that shared her love for nature. From the Parkside Garden Club, the hillsides above Puget Sound, and countless alpine hikes in search of wildflowers, she shared so much joy for the world around her. She was a past president of the Washington Kayak Club. She was central to forming the Washington Water Trails Association to create paddling routes and camp sites throughout Puget Sound.
From her teenage years and throughout her life Ingrid has always been an experienced sailor, sailing small boats with the Queen City Yacht Club, skippering her 19' wooden Lightning from her childhood home and circumnavigating Vancouver Island in her 37' sloop Tapawingo. She was a member of the Seattle Yacht Club, the Three Tree Point Yacht Club, and she has made hundreds of trips in Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, the Gulf Islands, Desolation Sound and further.
She will be remembered and dearly missed by her family and her countless friends. A memorial will be held October 26th at 1:00pm where she was married 50 years ago at Prince of Peace Lutheran church, 19030 8th Ave S, SeaTac. WA
Donations are directed to the Oregon Health Sciences Parkinsons Research Center and to Washington Water Trails Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019