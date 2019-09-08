|
Ione E. Schurle
June 13, 1933 ~ September 4, 2019
Ione was born in Seattle, Washington and died peacefully in Edmonds, Washington at the age of 86. She was a Roosevelt High School graduate. She worked for Dr. William McAndrew until retirement. Ione's passions were knitting, RVing and going on cruises. Mostly, Ione loved her family and will live forever in their hearts.
She is survived by her son Skip; daughter Tammy (Mark); grandchildren Tom (Jan), Jana (Justin), Ryan (Megan), and Jeff (Ericka); great grandchildren Sawyer, Tanner and Avery. She is survived by her sister Glenda. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Bullock and second husband Wallace Schurle; sister Shirley and brother Wayne.
Memorial services will be held at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle, WA on Tuesday, September 10th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is suggested.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019