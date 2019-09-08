Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
(206) 362-5525
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ione Schurle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ione E. Schurle


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ione E. Schurle Obituary
Ione E. Schurle

June 13, 1933 ~ September 4, 2019

Ione was born in Seattle, Washington and died peacefully in Edmonds, Washington at the age of 86. She was a Roosevelt High School graduate. She worked for Dr. William McAndrew until retirement. Ione's passions were knitting, RVing and going on cruises. Mostly, Ione loved her family and will live forever in their hearts.

She is survived by her son Skip; daughter Tammy (Mark); grandchildren Tom (Jan), Jana (Justin), Ryan (Megan), and Jeff (Ericka); great grandchildren Sawyer, Tanner and Avery. She is survived by her sister Glenda. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Bullock and second husband Wallace Schurle; sister Shirley and brother Wayne.

Memorial services will be held at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle, WA on Tuesday, September 10th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is suggested.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ione's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now