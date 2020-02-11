|
Irene Cohen Harvitz
Irene Cohen Harvitz, a lady of distinction, was a loving, giving, caring, sharing individual. She was born June 27th, 1932 in Edmonton, Alberta and was raised in Vancouver, BC. She was the daughter of Rose and Maurice Cohen, the youngest of six children. She married her lifetime love of 68 years, Larry Harvitz, in 1952, and has lived in Bellevue ever since. She was the mother of four children - Michael, Sheryl, Brian, and Joshua. Her life was defined by love of family and community.
She was an advocate and activist for those with special needs. She devoted time to working with special needs children in the Bellevue schools. Her work with the legislature helped to establish the Hot Water Therapy Pool in the city of Bellevue. For this work, she was given the Matrix award, Woman of Achievement in 1998.
To support organizations throughout the Puget Sound region she hosted fundraisers in her beautiful garden for over 37 different organizations. One of her favorites was a summer luncheon for the Kline Galland Home which she hosted for 25 consecutive years. She had an immense sense of pride in her lovely garden and shared it widely. Her heart was wide open with generosity and love, sharing all that she had.
Irene's family spanned the globe and one of her greatest achievements was assembling the 2005 Ingathering of the Cohen Dynasty. They were from five continents and six countries, with over two hundred people comprising six generations. She orchestrated the family's genealogy and worked hard to keep her family united. She was deeply proud of everyone's accomplishments and recognized and remembered each person.
Irene was one of the first and youngest female realtors in Bellevue and was proud to have maintained her license for over 50 years.
At the end of her life she was satisfied that she had accomplished so much. Irene is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Larry Harvitz, her sons Brian and Joshua, her daughter Sheryl, her granddaughters Adrienne and Melanie, her brother and sister-in-law Bob and Bobbi Bridge, and 26 nieces and nephews. Irene is preceded in death by her son Michael.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11th at 1:00pm at the Hills of Eternity, Arthur Wright Funeral Home, 520 W Raye St, Seattle 98119.
Family requests donations be made to the Kline Galland Home or Temple DeHirsch Sinai.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 11, 2020