November 30, 1921 ~ July 6, 2019



Irene Postetter (ne;e Strisovsky) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, July 6th, aged 97. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Born in Cementon, PA, Irene graduated from Whitehall High School in 1939. Nicknamed "Strivy," she was cited in her yearbook as "dependable, sweet, and kind." Her consistent accuracy with numbers earned her a steady bookkeeping job at Luckenbach and Johnson.



Following WWII, she met a handsome sailor, Dave Postetter. Married in 1948, they moved to Seattle in 1949, where both worked for Boeing. Irene worked in a cost and schedules group until their first child was born in 1955. Dave also played in the Seattle Symphony. Irene and Dave made lifelong friends, both at Boeing and in the Symphony, with whom they shared holidays, dinners and theater, symphony concerts, bridge, and camping trips.



Irene was a model of punctuality. She joined a carpool at Boeing of only men, who were reluctant to include a woman; but she insisted that they could leave without her if she wasn't ready. She never once missed the appointed time! When Dave had an evening concert after a full workday at Boeing, Irene had a home-cooked meal on the table at a precise dinnertime.



Irene made family a high priority. On evenings when Dave didn't have enough time to come home for dinner, Irene would prepare a portable meal and drive both kids to meet Dave near Boeing so that the family could eat together - using car trays hooked over the back of the front seat. Every week, during the kids' music lessons, Irene wrote to her mother in Pennsylvania. She attended all of her kids' concerts and athletic events.



She was known for her kindness and care. She was always willing to help -- at the kids' school, at a local Head Start program, in the St. Elizabeth Church office, and in her neighborhood of Three Tree Point. Irene loved children, and she told a younger mother that she timed her gardening chores so she could hear the squeals and laughter of those little ones in a nearby pool. Her love and dedication to her son and daughter extended as well to her pleasure in seeing her grandchildren grow to become fine men and women, and she brought smiles and love to all who knew her. When listening to other's stories, her delighted reply was, "You could write a book!"



Irene was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Dave (2015), sister Helen Perdick, and brothers John and Eddie Strisovsky. She is survived by sister Anna Kleinschuster, son David III (Lizabeth), daughter Diane Collins (Jack), and grandchildren David IV (Lindsay), Jeffrey (Kelsey), Michael, Joy, and Joseph.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19th at 3 pm at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 1005 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19th at 3 pm at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 1005 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to the Monocacy Farm Project. Mail to: School Sisters of Saint Francis, Attn: Monocacy Farm Project, 395 Bridle Path Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. (Checks payable to: School Sisters of Saint Francis) Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019