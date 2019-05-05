Irene Lawseth



April 2, 1919 ~ March 30, 2019



Irene Lawseth passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 30, 3 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Seattle and grew up in the University District, graduating from Lincoln High School. Her parents owned Pearl Home Bakery, renowned at the time for its excellence, and Irene was able to run the front retail area by the age of 9. She was always proud of that part of her upbringing. She loved dancing and met her future husband Martin at one of the Swedish dance centers open at that time. They married in 1938 and she had 4 children by the age of 26. They continued to live in North Seattle but in later years moved full time to their summer home on Camano Island.



Irene loved learning and loved teaching, which became her vocation. Ultimately she co-founded the Seguin School for special education students and worked there for a number of years before going to work for the Shoreline School System. Soon she realized that additional formal credentials were needed, so she took a hiatus, enrolled at Western Washington State University, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Teaching at the age of 53. She remained in Special Ed for years after that accomplishment.



Irene was an excellent cook, whether it was Swedish pancakes for the family or a huge turkey dinner for extended family get-togethers. (Remember how us young cousins got to sit at our own table?) She was also a long-time member and former officer of NAMI Washington, the advocacy group formed to help those afflicted with mental illness.



Gardening was one of her true passions, many times she would work in the yard until darkness set in. She loved being able to look out on her porch and see the hanging baskets of flowers that she put up every year.



Always wanting to learn new things, after retirement from formal employment, she volunteered to be a precinct voting supervisor for quite a few years, monitoring the booths with her staff to make sure that things were always "Done Correctly".....one of her favorite phrases. Other favorites were TV shows Jeopardy, murder mysteries with Jessica, Columbo, Perry, and Monk, and the fairly recently discovered re-runs of Wagon Train.



Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Martin, her brother Ray, and son Raymond. She is survived by sons Grant and Dwight, daughter Linda, grandchildren Martin and Bonnie, and five great-grandchildren. Also her dear, caring friends Craig and Larry whom she referred to as "My Boyfriends".



A private memorial will be held for Irene.



the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019