Irene died peacefully in the Lord Jesus on June 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her sons and many loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lafey, and all her siblings. She is survived by four sons, Larry and his wife Judie, Craig, Bruce and his wife Debbie, Mark; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was born May 24, 1924 in Norway. When she was three, Irene's family sailed to the United States to meet her father in Montana, but due to the quotas being filled, the family was rerouted to Canada. When she was six, they finally made it to Grass Range, Montana where they owned a filling station. When her father passed away, they moved in with their Aunt Martha in Minnesota. On August 17, 1946, she married Lafey Lundquist. When Lafe completed college, they moved to Mount Vernon, Washington where eventually, Lafe accepted a position with Boeing. After a while, they settled in a home in Bellevue, Washington.



Irene worked for many years at Enatai Elementary as a playground supervisor and ESL teacher. She loved being around children. She also sang for her church and was a member of Eastside Sweet Adelines. Irene retired from the school district. Since both she and Lafe loved the water, they bought a home overlooking the sound in Warm Beach, Washington. After Lafe passed away, Irene moved to Monroe, Washington to be around her sons. Her son, Bruce, opened a shop in Monroe, Kraftsmans Korner. She became the manager, seller and cashier. She had a hard time sitting still. So, she volunteered at the gift shop at Monroe General Hospital. She was active in her church, Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of the choir and belonged to the Dorcas Circle making quilts for those who needed them. She enjoyed traveling and made many trips to Norway, Europe, and to see her other family members in the United States. Irene was famous for making "the most delicious chocolate chip cookies".



Her family has planned a viewing at the chapel in Gilberson's funeral home in Stanwood from 9:00am-12:00pm (noon) on June 18, 2020. The burial will follow at Anderson cemetery in Stanwood at 1:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran church in Monroe, Washington on June 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



