Irene Sina (Brudie) Fisher
Irene Sina (Brudie) Fisher died at home on Orcas Island on June 8, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1926, the daughter of Sigurd and Ingerid (Jensen) Brudie in Seattle, WA.
Irene attended school in Kirkland and graduated in nursing from the University of Washington and Swedish Hospital. She married David M. Fisher Jr. in 1950. They lived throughout the US, in Japan, Indonesia, and finally Belgium before retiring to Queen Anne Hill and Orcas Island.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Alice Wright and Esther MacGregor. She is survived by her husband of 68 years: Dave; sons: David B (Ann-Margreth), Erik (Nowell King), Peter, and grandsons: Alek and Will.
Private Family Services will be held. Remembrances are suggested to your preferred charities.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019