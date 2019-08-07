|
Irene Viola
LARSSON Dufay
Irene Viola Larsson Dufay, gifted dancer, teacher, mentor, beloved friend, sister, aunt, and mother, died peacefully at home July 18, 2019 at 94 years of age, in the company of loving family and cherished pets.
Irene was born July 29, 1924, to Ida and Oscar Larsson, in Seattle, Washington. As a young girl, Irene, showed a talent for figure skating. "Maybe you should study a little ballet," her skating instructor told her. "It might improve your line." Accordingly, she enrolled in ballet at Cornish School, and discovered one of the passions of her life.
At seventeen she packed her bags and left Seattle for New York City, in search of a career in dance. Her early work began on and off Broadway, eventually performing in such hits as Oklahoma. In 1944 she joined the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, and remained with the company for the next five years touring worldwide.
In 1950 she joined the New York City Ballet, as a principle soloist under the direction of George Balanchine, Todd Bolender, and Jerome Robbins, performing in the original productions of such classics as; Capriccio, The Cage, The Nutcracker, Afternoon of A Faun, Fanfare, and Souvenirs, among others.
In 1957 Irene left New York City Ballet to marry A. Pierre Dufay, and move to Geneva, Switzerland. Their only child, Christian, was born in 1961.
In 1965, Irene returned to Seattle, with her son, to be closer to her mother and to open her own school of dance; the Academy of The Classic Ballet. For the next 25 years, "Miss Larsson" as she was known to her students, was a source of inspiration as a teacher, mentor, and personal friend. Many of her students would go on to dance in major companies around the U.S.
Upon closing her dance academy in 1990, Irene pursued her other passions: travel, gardening, cooking, needlepoint, politics, and studying Russian. In addition, she maintained a light teaching schedule well into her 80's.
Irene was a lover of life and all things beautiful. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
