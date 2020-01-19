|
The Rev. Iris Elinor Weber Martin
Born November 23, 1922, Yakima, died January 5, 2020 in Kirkland.
BS in Botany UW. Worked at Boeing during WWII. Pioneer for women in ministry. Served Presbyterian churches in Kent, Fife, Tacoma, DuPont. Carrying on her legacy; The Rev. Dr. Joyce Martin Emery (David) of McLean, VA; Paul W. Martin (Eileen) of Renton, WA; Noel S. Martin (Sherri) of Fernandina Beach, FL; 9 grandchildren and 8 greats.
A Memorial Service, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Mission Woods Presbyterian Church, 2003 Taylor St., Milton, WA 98354.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020