Iris Irene Ditzler



Iris' journey on this earth began in a small town in Wyoming, and by the time it concluded more than 95 years later, she had traveled across the US several times and to Europe and back. As the quintessential Navy wife, she moved many times to various duty stations, hosted parties for friends and shipmates, and raised four sons (on her own during long deployments). In her "spare time" over the years, she particularly enjoyed playing bridge, painting ceramics, and double skunking anyone who dared to sit across from her at a cribbage board.



Iris was preceded in death by her husband David, son Dan, and brother Warren. She is survived by her sons Mike, Steve, and Dave (Robin), her sister-in-law Lanora, as well as 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Her family sends a special thank you to the Staff at Liberty Shores in Poulsbo. They were consistently and genuinely caring, professional, and kind during her stay there.



Per Iris' wishes, there will be no services. For those who wish to honor her memory, think of her and smile the next time you enjoy any of her favorite things: a good game of cribbage, a glass of Moscato, a blooming dogwood tree, a cute kitty photo, a dish of ice cream, and especially a pastry from Sluys' Bakery. Rest in Peace, Momma D. You earned it. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019