Services Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home 508 N 36TH ST SEATTLE , WA 98103-8614 (206) 632-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Irmgard Wachter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irmgard Maria Wachter

Obituary Condolences Flowers Irmgard Maria Wachter



1936 ~ 2019



Our beloved mother, Irmgard Maria Wachter passed away on April 23, 2019 in Seattle, WA surrounded by her family. A beautiful, loving and graceful woman, wife and mother she touched all who knew her. She is finally at the side of the love of her life and husband, James F. Wachter most likely playing golf together on the greenest courses heaven can offer.



Born February 5, 1936 in Kln, Germany to Walter and Anna Hans she was the youngest of two daughters. Even living through WW2 as a young girl in Germany she has fond memories of her childhood and family and was very close to her sister through life. Irmgard graduated with a degree in Art History from the University of Kln. She spent two years in New Jersey living with her Aunt going to school learning language interpretation. In September of 1957 when she was no longer able to renew her Visa she had to go back to Germany. That journey home on the cruise ship changed her life forever. She met the man of her dreams, her "Lovie", Jim. Jim was starting a trip through Europe with his brother before he started his Air Force training. Dad affectionately called Irmgard his Sweet Baboo which became the name of their custom built sail boat about 20 years later. As soon as Irmgard returned to Germany she went to Paris for several months as an Au Pair. Jim met up with her there again at the end of his travels and the rest is history. From Lackland Air Force base on March 25, 1958 they were married by proxy over the phone while she was still in Paris. Irmgard was finally able to join him in Texas and they had a personal ceremony December 6, 1958.



They transferred to the Air Force Base in Spokane, WA where their son, Peter was born in 1961. In 1962 moved to Seattle and Irmgard worked in the French Pavilion at the World's Fair while Jim was in Korea for one year. Their daughter, Anette was born in 1966 when they lived in the Mount Baker neighborhood and in the mid- seventies they moved to their waterfront home on Lake Washington. Irmgard and Jim were very active and she learned to snow ski, water ski, sail, play tennis and golf very well. They were members of the Seattle Tennis Club, Broadmoor Golf Club and wintered in Palm Desert at the Bermuda Dunes Country Club until Jim passed away in 2010.



Irmgard worked alongside Jim in their retail fabric store business for 30 years until they retired and travelled the world playing golf. She was a docent of the Seattle Art Museum for over 40 years receiving honors and also was a docent at The Living Desert in CA during their snowbird months.



Irmgard's heart was broken at the death of her "Lovie" in 2010. With family by her side this week she was happy to finally join him.



Irmgard is survived by her son and daughter, Peter and Anette; two grandchildren, Jimmy and George; and niece Suzanne. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



A private ceremony will be held on April 29, 2019.



Friends and family are invited to



a Celebration of Life on Friday,



May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at



The Seattle Tennis Club Ballroom



922 McGilvra Blvd E,



Seattle, 98112



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Irmgard's name to NW Parkinson's Foundation



https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E11576&id=8



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries