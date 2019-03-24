Home

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Irvin Meyers
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Calvin Presbyterian Church
18826 3rd Ave NW
Shoreline, WA
Irv went to be with his Lord on March 17, 2019. He was born May 25, 1929 in St. Louis Missouri.

Irv was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his four children, Elizabeth Meyers, Carolyn Lockmon (Jess), Bruce Meyers (Sandra) and Janet Ozuna (Marty), seven grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) and Megan Lockmon, Michael (Kierra) and Peter Meyers, Jacob, Max and Blake Ozuna and four great grandchildren, Kennedy, Trey and Brooklyn Lockmon and Harrison Meyers. After graduating from the University of Missouri, Irv worked for SAFECO Insurance. He was transferred to Seattle, settling in Edmonds, where he and Ruth quickly became involved in the community. Irv enjoyed traveling, spending winter months in Palm Springs, golfing and visiting friends. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family.

A memorial service will be held on

Sunday, March 31 at 2:30 pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church,

18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA.

Donations can be made to Calvin Presbyterian Church or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
