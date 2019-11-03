Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan Obituary
Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan

Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan recently passed away on October 27, 2019. Bo will be remembered as a diehard Husky fan, loving husband and a role model to his children. Born in Seattle in 1924 to Irving and Lucille Morgan, Bo grew up in the Mount Baker neighborhood and attended Franklin High School and the UW. He was a member of the Seattle Tennis Club, Tyee and Seattle Golf Club. Bo worked at the Northern Life Insurance Company retiring in 1989. In 1952 Bo married Joan Wittman, and together they raised five children in Bellevue. Bo was known as a man of high integrity, a clear thinker and will be missed by many.

Bo was preceded in death by his wife Joan, and is survived by his children Bruce, Colleen, Bryce, Brett, and Shannon, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Per Bo's wishes there will be no public memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -