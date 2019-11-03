|
|
Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan
Irving Bruce (Bo) Morgan recently passed away on October 27, 2019. Bo will be remembered as a diehard Husky fan, loving husband and a role model to his children. Born in Seattle in 1924 to Irving and Lucille Morgan, Bo grew up in the Mount Baker neighborhood and attended Franklin High School and the UW. He was a member of the Seattle Tennis Club, Tyee and Seattle Golf Club. Bo worked at the Northern Life Insurance Company retiring in 1989. In 1952 Bo married Joan Wittman, and together they raised five children in Bellevue. Bo was known as a man of high integrity, a clear thinker and will be missed by many.
Bo was preceded in death by his wife Joan, and is survived by his children Bruce, Colleen, Bryce, Brett, and Shannon, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Per Bo's wishes there will be no public memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019