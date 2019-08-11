|
Irving Manson Haug
A Seattle native, Irving Manson Haug was born on December 18,
1925 to Andrew and Gladys (Manson) Haug. He died on August 4, 2019.
Irving grew up in the Ravenna area and attended Roosevelt High before entering the Navy at age 17. Irving was sent to many advanced electronics schools including Wabash, San Diego and the University of Washington. While at the U. of W. he met Vernamell, a nursing student, who became his beloved wife for 64 years. After the War Irving worked in several Government Statistical Analysis Programs until 1952. He came back to Seattle to work in the marine construction industry, first at Manson Construction and later in his own business, Larson Construction.
In 1968 Irving felt the need to explore new challenges and entered the water treatment industry. He founded several companies that provided high purity water for medical, semiconductor, nuclear and other industrial uses. As a leader in this industry, Irving invented a patented water purification monitor and became a member of the Water Quality Association Hall of Fame. Irving's expertise in water quality also earned him positions on several City and Regional committees. Later in his career, Irving spent many years on the Board of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center during its formative stages. Irving was a bright, outgoing innovator who in his spare time published three books. He always had an idea about how to do something better. He was also a passionate baseball fan who spent many years coaching the local kids to play the game from Little League through Babe Ruth. Irving was one of a kind. He was a generous man with a huge laugh who will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his sons Steffen (Peggy) and Eric (Deb) and daughter Mandy (Chris), 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration will be held for friends and family on August 17 at 2:00 at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave N.,
Seattle, WA, 98133.
Memorial donations may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and YMCA Camping Services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019