Irwin Cohn
Irv Cohn, age 88, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, brother in-law and good friend to many, died unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 in Redmond Washington with his wife Sandi of 64 years marriage and his daughter Karen Cohn Ovetz at his side.
Preceded in death by his parents Frieda and Leo Cohn. Irv leaves behind his younger sister Arlene Davis of Los Angeles, his four children and their spouses, Lauren (Patrick) Cohn-Sarabia, Michael (Barbara) Cohn, Robert (Joy) Cohn and daughter Karen (Marc) Cohn-Ovetz and his six grandchildren, Jacob, Mariah,
Gabe, Nate, Ethan and Sasha.
Born and raised on the north side of Chicago, Irv spent his entire career in the meat business in California, Utah and Arizona. In 2006 Irv and Sandi moved to Seattle WA.
Fortunate to have a long retirement, Irv and Sandi traveled to all five continents often accompanied by their closest friends or family. He was a lifetime sports enthusiast and was thrilled to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He delighted in telling funny jokes and stories, playing golf and fishing with his Smith's friends in his prime, his weekly Trilogy poker games and the Shalom Club gatherings.
Because of Covid 19 we regret that funeral services are private. If you wish to honor Irv's life with a donation, please choose the American Heart Association
, your local diabetes organization or VOTE early this fall. Irv was looking so forward to a new beginning come this November.
The vast outpouring of love and appreciation for Irv, are truly a tribute to how profoundly he touched the hearts of those who called him a friend, a good neighbor, colleague and family. His memory and legacy will be carried forward by all whose lives he touched.