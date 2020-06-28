Irwin J. Sellereit
10/12/1928 ~ 6/22/2020
Former Seattle resident Irwin J. Sellereit passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2020 in Bellingham. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. View the complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.