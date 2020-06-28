Irwin J. Sellereit
Irwin J. Sellereit

10/12/1928 ~ 6/22/2020

Former Seattle resident Irwin J. Sellereit passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2020 in Bellingham. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. View the complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Irv was my father-in-law and a beloved person in my life after John's passing he helped the girls and I until we could be on our own I am forever grateful and thankful he will always be in my heart Jennifer sellereit
Jennifer sellereit
Family
June 27, 2020
I did not know Mr.Sellereit personally, but I taught with his son, Eric, for 13 years at Happy Valley Elementary School. I wish to send condolences and prayers to Eric and all of his family.
Nancy J Wagar
Friend
