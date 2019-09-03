|
|
Irwin Schiller
Dr. Irwin Schiller, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 1,
2019 in Bellevue, WA. Irwin was born May 8, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Karl and Ogla Schiller. He was preceded in death by his wife Babette of 59 years. Irwin is survived by his children Alan Schiller, Michael Schiller (Dawn Schiller), David Schiller (Mia Blake), grandchildren Karli and Marcus Schiller and companion, Judith Sender.
Irwin was devoted to his family, faith and lifelong learning. Pioneering breast cancer detection was one of his many commitments to making the world a better place.
Funeral services are Wednesday,
September 4 at Herzl Memorial Park (16500 Dayton Avenue North, Shoreline) at 1:00pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Service
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019