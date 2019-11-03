|
Isaac Namioka
1928 ~ 2019
Professor Emeritus Isaac Namioka passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019.
Isaac was born in Japan on April 25, 1928. After receiving an engineering degree at Kobe University, Isaac moved to the US where he received his MA at Kansas University and PhD at University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley, Isaac met Lensey Chao, his future wife and fellow math student. He and Lensey married in 1957 and moved to Ithaca, NY where he taught at Cornell. In 1963, he and his family moved to Seattle where he became Professor of Mathematics at the University of Washington. He retired from teaching but remained Professor Emeritus at UW until his death. Isaac was also a member of the Japanese Baptist Church in Seattle, and an avid photographer.
Isaac is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lensey Namioka, his daughters Aki Namioka and Michi Garrison, his grandchildren Leila Garrison, Brendan Garrison and Sven Nilsson, and his son-in-law Erik Nilsson.
A memorial for Isaac will be held at the Arboretum Graham
Visitor's Center from 1:00-3:00 PM
on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019