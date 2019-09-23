|
Isabel Egglin
Isabel E. (O'Swald) Egglin, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Queen Anne on July 25, following a brief illness. Born in Hamburg (Germany), she married and emigrated to America following the devastation of the Second World War. An advocate of lifelong learning, with great pride she completed her college degree after raising her family. A passionate photographer, she adored documenting life's simple details and teaching others to see the world through their viewfinder. As she grew older, few things brought her more joy than her daily walks along the streets of Queen Anne, her adopted second home.
Isabel was predeceased by her son Stephan, and her sisters Harriet O'Swald and Ilse Lohff. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Ranney and Thomas Egglin, as well as her five grandsons. A longtime congregant at Plymouth Church, she was an appreciative beneficiary of the outreach offered by that community.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 28th at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Bayview (11 W Aloha St, Seattle). In lieu of flowers, a donation of remembrance to Plymouth Church might be considered.
