Isabell May Johnson

Born in Yakima, WA April 6, 1924 to John and Elda Bunnell. Died September 22, 2019 in Issaquah, WA. She married her high school sweetheart, James "Gordy" Johnson in 1944. Thus began her life as an Air Force wife and mother, moving with her husband from base to base, assignment to assignment, until he retired in 1971. They then moved to a home they previously owned in Burien. They eventually moved to a condo that she deeply loved with a wonderful view of Puget Sound. They remained there until they could no longer care for themselves at which time they moved to North Bend in June 2007 to be closer to daughter Chris. She was a painter and leaves many beautiful works of art for her family. She played cards, specifically Bridge when they were in the Air Force. She loved puzzles, jig saw, crossword and Sudoku and playing games with her family.

Beloved mother of Chris (Dan) Grina of North Bend, Bruce (Cathie) Johnson of Fresno, CA and Carol (Jim) Glenn of Spokane, WA; grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 8.

The committal ceremony took place on Friday, September 27,

2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Johnson family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
