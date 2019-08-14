|
Isabelle C. Fair
Isabelle Evelyn Fair passed away on August 7, 2019 at her home in Whitehaven Maryland. Isabelle was born on October 6, 1942 in Chestnut Hill Pennsylvania to Howard Patterson Cadwallader and Margaret Murphy Cadwallader of Chestnut Hill, PA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, three sons and seven grandsons. Isabelle was a joyful conversationalist full of life and style and a delightful presence at any gathering. She will be missed by her family and many friends especially in Seattle Washington, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Whitehaven, Maryland.
She was a graduate of Delaware University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. She raised her family in Morristown, NJ and Hamilton, VA. Isabelle worked as a Radiologist at Group Health in Seattle Washington during the last years of her career as a physician. Along with her husband Charles Denton she made Whitehaven village on the Eastern Shore of Maryland her home for the past ten years. Isabelle was an avid knitter, she loved to travel and cook original soups and above all was devoted to her grandchildren.
Isabelle is survived by her husband Charles Denton of Whitehaven. MD, sons David Fair of Anchorage, AK, Martin 'Marty' Fair of Hillsboro, VA, and Courtney Fair of Elizabethtown, NY and her sister Barbara Hoopes of Elkton, MD and her grandchildren Mac, Ole, Avery, Silas, Atticus, Patrick and Solomon. She was preceded in death by her brother Peter Cadwallader of Philadelphia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to . A celebration of life will be planned for the fall.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019