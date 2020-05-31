Ivan Dell Feilberg



Ivan Dell Feilberg was born on November 5, 1927 (Guy Fawkes Day), in Vernonia, Oregon to Henning and Edra Feilberg (Jeffries). A few years later his father moved the family to Manitoba, Canada, and then to Vancouver, B.C. In 1944 Ivan joined the Merchant Marines and later served in the U.S. Army with the Military Police. After being honorably discharged in 1952 he moved to Seattle where he lived until his last four years when he and Barbara moved to their son's home in Monroe, WA.



On January 2, 1954 he joined the Seattle Police Department and worked in Traffic his entire career. Some of those best years were as a member of the SPD Motorcycle Drill Team. He retired as a Detective Sergeant on December 31, 1982.



Ivan was a fabulous husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He especially delighted in family gatherings and traveling with Barbara and the kids, first by tent, then by trailer, and then by cruise ship. He had a zest for card games, and was skilled at baking and carpentry, building their home in West Seattle and a riverside cabin in Elma. For 65 years he was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church, gladly serving wherever needed.



While recovering from a stroke he contracted COVID-19 and passed away at age 92, on May 9, 2020 with his wife at his side.



Ivan Dell was preceded in death by his sister Gay and brother Henning. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara, daughter Deborah (Ray Thomas), son Bradley, grandchildren Thomas Newton and Blair Thomas and U.S. nieces and nephews Bruce, Laurie, Julie, and Jim; and cousins, nieces, and nephews in Canada and Denmark.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church in West Seattle.



Memorials may be sent to Hope Lutheran Church 4450 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116.



