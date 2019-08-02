|
|
J'Otis (Jay) J. Essman
J'Otis J. Essman, 83, passed away on July 6, 2019 after a brief illness at the Wesley Memory Care Center in Des Moines, Washington. Jay was born August 25, 1935 in Ellensburg, Washington. When she was very young the family moved to Kent, Washington where she started grade school. When she was in Junior High School the family moved to Seattle in the Ballard / Greenwood area. She attended Ballard High School where she was involved in many activities. She graduated High School in 1953. She had worked part time at Ballard Cleaners while attending school. After graduation she went to work for a stock brokerage company in downtown Seattle.
She married Jim Essman in December 1955 while he was attending the University of Washington. They had three children, Eric, Kurt and Kristi. Her very supportive family includes 2 sisters in law, a sister Linda Browne of Friday Harbor, Wa., 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She worked for a Urologist when the children started school. After moving to Kent, Washington she worked off and on for 20 years as a secretary / receptionist for an orthodontist in Auburn, Wa. She retired at age 62. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean and Vivian Barnes.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jay on August 16, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Wesley Gardens Building Lower Level located at 815 S. 216th Des Moines, Washington 98198. She will be buried at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019