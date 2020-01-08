Home

J. Anthon (Jay) Ferrell

J. Anthon (Jay) Ferrell Obituary
J (Jay) Anthon Ferrell

April 11, 1927-December 30, 2019 Jay passed away in South Jordan, UT. He lived most of his adult life in Seattle and Marysville WA. He was a Chief Engineer for The Boeing Co and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as mission president for the Church in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia mission from 1989 to 1992. His wife of 50 years, Jacqueline Rae Hansen Ferrell passed away in 2003. He married Nellissa Crowley Hyde in 2004. He is survived by 6 of his 7 children.

Memorial service to be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 3pm at the LDS church building located at 14901 30th Ave NE, Shoreline WA. Burial at

Acacia Memorial Park.

Sign Jay's online

www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
