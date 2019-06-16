J. David Lewis



On May 30, 2019 J. David (Dave) Lewis passed away at home at the age of 89, after a long battle with cancer. Present with him were his son Jim, and daughter Kate, who constantly attended him during his illness.



Dave was born in Yakima on September 15, 1929, and attended the University of Washington, where he met his future wife, Kiki, in 1951. Six weeks later they were engaged, and they remained together until Kiki's death in 2017.



After serving as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Dave returned to Yakima and worked in lumber sales, his career until retirement. In 1963, Dave moved his family to Bellevue, where he lived until his death. He was skilled at carpentry, and turned a "fixer upper" into a treasured home. Dave was an avid gardener, and he and Kiki spent countless hours together in their yard.



Dave was a skilled golfer, and a devoted fan of the Seattle Mariners and UW Huskies. Dave and Kiki were long-time UW season ticket holders, and enjoyed attending football games with college friends.



Dave and Kiki enjoyed travel, and after his retirement they visited Europe several times, as well as many U.S. destinations.



Most of all, Dave was devoted to family and friends, and was happiest in their company.



He is survived by son John (Susanne) of Gig Harbor, daughter Kate of Bellevue, son Jim (Lesli) of Woodinville, and grandchildren Kaitlin, Justin, Jacqueline, and Carter.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank EvergreenHealth Home Health and EvergreenHealth Hospice Care, the Virginia Mason oncology department, and the staff of Overlake Hospital.



A Celebration of Life Reception following a family service is scheduled at 12:00-2:00 PM on Monday, June 24 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Medina, WA.



Remembrances are suggested to EvergreenHealth Foundation, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, and Medic One Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary