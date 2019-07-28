|
|
J. Michael Flinn
J. Michael Flinn passed away peacefully July 18, 2019 age 85, after a brief battle with cancer. He lived a life full of love for family and friends and a profound desire to help other people. Mike was born in 1933 in Helena Montana the fourth of five children born to Dr. James Flinn and Katherine Meagher.
Mike attended Cathedral High and graduated from Carroll College in 1956 with a BS in biochemistry. Later while attending The University of California at Berkley where he would complete his MS degree in public health/hospital administration he bumped into a Pan Am stewardess on the streets of San Francisco, who he knew but had never dated at Carroll College. After being courted by Mike and his Austin Healey 3000 the former Miss Doris Girard became Mrs. Flinn and the two wed in 1958 and were married 61 years.
The young couple moved to Seattle in 1959 where Mike became an Associate Administrator at the University Hospital in Seattle. A lifelong interest in investing and the markets however soon led Mike to leave the hospital and start up as a stockbroker at Blyth and Co. in 1964. In 1970 a few Blyth brokers broke away themselves to open one of the first institutional money management firms in the area. Originally christened Pringle, Flinn and Knowles the firm prospered and after a few incarnations became Sirach Capital, leading to an appearance by Mike in 1980 on the long running PBS TV show "Wall Street Week" Mike retired as Chairman of Sirach in 1995 but went on to serve as a consultant to United Asset Management Co. helping resolve numerous corporate conflicts until 2002.
Mike's other past corporate and charitable experience included the Chairmanship or Presidency of Providence Medical Center Board, Prime Cyte Inc., Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Villa Academy, Institute of Applied Physiology and Medicine, Lonesome Dove Petroleum, Hope Heart Institute, Homes for our Troops, Seattle Society of Financial Analysis. and the Western Pension Conference, among others.
A man of all seasons, who put his love of family first, he enjoyed traveling the world with Doris, skiing, golf, art, the beach house on the Washington coast, Montana cattle calls, and a good party as those who attended Mike and Doris's legendary St Patrick day parties will attest. Most importantly, Mike enjoyed advising, mentoring and helping numerous people throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Doris, sons Jim (Michele) Stephen and Daniel (Jana)and grandchildren Lauren, Cole and Kaitlin.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at St. James Cathedral
804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle 98104 A reception following will be held at the Seattle Golf Club
210 NW 145th Street, Seattle WA
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019