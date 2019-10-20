|
J. Ted Surina
October 6, 1941 ~ September 16, 2019
Sadly we say goodbye to brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. Preceded in death by Joseph and Pearl of Tacoma & survived by brother Don (Donna), sister Pat(Bob). He was the BEST uncle to niece Echo and nephew Justice (Rebecca) & a great-uncle to Justice, Canon, Sawyer and Hudson. Ted's passion for skiing and biking took him to Europe many times, later in life swimming became a priority accompanied by numerous trips to Arizona. After serving in the US Coast Guard and graduating from Seattle University, Madison Park became home with many lifelong friends. With lengthy careers at Boeing and GTE, Ted was always grateful for the people he met there.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the RED ONION TAVERN, Madison Park, Nov 26, 4-6pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019