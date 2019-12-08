Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McNaughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. McNaughton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack A. McNaughton Sr. Obituary
Jack A. McNaughton Sr.

Sept. 1, 1930 ~ Nov. 27, 2019

Jack McNaughton passed away peacefully at home on Camano Island.

Born to John D. and Ella J. McNaughton in Eureka, Montana, he grew up in Fernie B.C., Canada. In 1948, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served 21 years, reaching the rank of major, serving as a navigator in Strategic Air Command.

After his retirement from the Air Force in 1969, he settled in Seattle and continued to work with Group Health Credit Union until his full retirement in 1989.

Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne and their four children, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all that knew him. At his request, no services will be held.

Special thanks to Providence Hospice, who were a comfort in his final weeks.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -