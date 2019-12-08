|
|
Jack A. McNaughton Sr.
Sept. 1, 1930 ~ Nov. 27, 2019
Jack McNaughton passed away peacefully at home on Camano Island.
Born to John D. and Ella J. McNaughton in Eureka, Montana, he grew up in Fernie B.C., Canada. In 1948, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served 21 years, reaching the rank of major, serving as a navigator in Strategic Air Command.
After his retirement from the Air Force in 1969, he settled in Seattle and continued to work with Group Health Credit Union until his full retirement in 1989.
Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne and their four children, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all that knew him. At his request, no services will be held.
Special thanks to Providence Hospice, who were a comfort in his final weeks.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019