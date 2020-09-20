Colonel Jack Allen Eldridge
Jack, age 93, passed away on September 12, 2020. Jack was born in Jerome, AZ on May, 28, 1927. The family moved to Portland, OR in 1936, where he graduated from Milwaukee High School in 1945 and then joined the Army. Jack did his Basic Training in Texas where he met and married Lorene Fuller, his wife for 72 years.
Upon his return from Korea and Japan he attended Lewis & Clark College while working for NW Airlines and serving in the Oregon National Guard. The family moved to Yakima, WA in 1952 and later to Seattle in 1957. Jack was the Buyer for the Book and Art Supply Departments for the Bon Marche Stores. He developed a great love for books and was a founding member and President of the NW Book Sellers Assoc. In 1968 he went to work for Rand McNalley and later moved on to represent many different publishers. Throughout his career he served in the Washington National Guard and US Army.
Jack and Lorene loved to travel throughout the United States and spent many winters as Snowbirds in Arizona.
Jack was predeceased by his wife Lorene. He is survived by his three daughters, Pam Blake, Janet Holmer (Steve) and Linda Dorough ( David), four grandchildren, Chris Holmer (Nicole), Andrea Holte (Scott), Amanda Dorough, Emily Dorough (Richard Pearson) and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
or the Alzheimer's Association
Friends are invited to share memories and view photos at www.FLINTOFTS.com