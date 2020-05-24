|
|
Jack Arthur Nicholson
Jack was born to Frank and Maude in Seattle on January 18, 1931. He died peacefully surrounded by family on May 12, at age 89. Jack lived his whole life in the greater Seattle area graduating from Roosevelt High School. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea until he was wounded in action. He completed his military service as a member of the 436th MP Company at Fort Lewis. In 1953, he married Gloria Anderson and they had two children. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 318, was an avid camper, and could build anything. In 1974, he married Patricia Overstreet and his family grew to 7. Whatever Jack built will last forever -
we call them "Jack-built."
Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who built his own modern-day Brady Bunch. He is survived by his wife of 46 years; children, Thom Nicholson, Nancy Potter Hill, Ken Overstreet, Karen Overstreet (John Reed), and Karla Wood (Gary); and grandchildren, Jana Carlson (Rob), William Reed, John K. Reed, and Sonja Hill.
Jack lived a full and happy life and will be missed so much by all those who loved him.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020