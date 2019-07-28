|
Jack Charles Burnett
Jack was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 17, l932 and died in Seattle, Washington on July 21, 2019.
He graduated from Eagle River High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated as a Distinguished Military Student with a BS degree in Journalism and a major in Advertising.
He served four years as a Regular Army Officer, which included assignments with The 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, NC, the 4th Infantry Division at Ft. Lewis, WA and the First Cavalry Division in Korea.
Jack spent the majority of his advertising career in Seattle with
Cole & Weber Advertising Agency, until he retired in 2000 as Senior Vice President-International, heading up marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplane Group. He also spent a few years on the client side as Vice President, Marketing for Lindal Cedar homes in Seattle and Vice President Marketing Services for the Radisson Hotel Corporation in Minneapolis.
Over his long career in advertising and marketing, Jack worked with many companies and business people, both as clients and as side-by-side professionals. Many of those business relationships matured into life-long friendships. Jack was outgoing and always welcomed opportunities to explore new ideas and new ways to enjoy life. His friends and business associates have described him as a seasoned professional, a consistent and caring friend and a positive force among friends and family.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother Sheldon John Burnett, a West Point Colonel who spent 34 years as MIA from the Vietnam War. He was finally buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery in April of 2005.
Jack was survived by his wife, Ellen Burnett; daughter Kris (Pat) Murphy; son Eric (Sue) Burnett, and grandchildren Melinda, Grace, and Barbara Burnett, Jon (Valari) Burnett, Samantha and Quinn Murphy. He also had three great grandchildren; Gideon, Ellie and Christian Burnett, nieces Leigh Ann and Trish and nephew Irish Burnett.
Jack was devoted to his wife, family and friends; loved to cook; was an avid bird-hunter who trained his own Black Labs for hunting, and enjoyed playing pool with the Magnolia Village team. He also treasured his wine-tasting adventures with Ellen.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jack, on August 11, 2019,
2:00 pm-4:00 pm at
Palisade Restaurant.
Special thanks to Kaiser Hospice Team and the nurses on the 7th floor of Swedish Capitol Hill.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019