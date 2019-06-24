Jack E. Davis



Jack E. Davis was born November 8, 1930 in Winchester, IN. He died peacefully on June 12, 2019 suffering the effects of advanced Alzheimer's Dementia.



Jack attended Bowling Green University and Ohio State University graduating in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot flying both B-25 and B-29s during the Korean War. After his service he went to work for Boeing, starting in the space program going on to various other projects ending up with the 747 Jumbo Jet at the end of his 33 year career.



He is preceded in death by his parents, T.B. and Virginia Davis, brother Jim, his wife Phyllis, son Rick, daughter-in-law Mary and grandson Christopher.



Jack is survived by his son, Andrew, daughter Diana (Dolly) Kusulos, son-in-law Bill Kusulos. Grandchildren Amanda (Davis) and Danny Porter, Benjamin Davis, Olivia Kusulos and Peter Kusulos. Great-grandchildren Aliah, Brynn, Chloe and Noah Porter. Preceding Jack in death were also 2nd wife Ramona and 3rd wife Barbara.



Services will be held June 27th, 12 Noon at: Acacia Cemetery 14951 Bothell Way NE,



Seattle, WA 98155