Jack Emmet Kinney passed away peacefully on January 22,



2019. He was born in Seattle WA and attended Franklin High School and the University of Washington. Jack enthusiastically volunteered for Mountain Rescue, the Boys Scouts and was a longtime member of the Mountaineers. His greatest passion was skiing, spending most of his winters at his log cabin, skiing and teaching at Crystal Mountain. Jack took his last run at the age of 85. Besides skillfully building homes and the cabin, Jack built sailboats and loved sailing in the San Juans.



On January 13th, Jack celebrated his 91st birthday with his daughter Diane Daviscourt, grandchildren Kellie (Adam) Bystedt, Jeff (Kelsey) Daviscourt, Erik (Kim) Daviscourt and his beloved great-granddaughters Addie, Finley, Audrey and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Jean (Robert) Read. Jack is now reunited with his parents, Jerold and Ethel Kinney, son Greg and his partner Angie LaVigne.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held at his cabin this summer.