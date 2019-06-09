Jack Hadley Mitchell



Jack Mitchell was born October 31, 1934, and passed away May 17, 2019.



Jack grew up in Everett, the son of James and Ella Mitchell. Jim was a tugboat engineer and Ella was known for her sense of style, and her pink house on Rucker Avenue. Jack's early life adventures included summer work on tugboats and biking to Northern California. He met his wife Sharon Craig in high school. The two married in 1958, and went on to raise two daughters at their home on Queen Anne Hill, among neighbors who became lifelong friends.



Jack loved aviation and flight. He took flying lessons as soon as he could, and made his first solo flight on his 16th birthday at Paine Field. He worked for United Airlines for 36 years at Sea Tac Airport, as a customer service representative. At 60 he graduated from community college with a paralegal degree, and later worked for several years at a legal firm. In other post-retirement activities, he worked for Kenmore Air and volunteered at the Museum of Flight.



He was a member of University Congregational Church for over fifty years, sang in the Chancel Choir and served on several boards and committees. He also served for a number of years on the Board of Seabeck Conference Center, including a term as Board President. Seabeck was the scene of many happy family memories.



Jack had a calm, dependable and kind presence which was a great help and example to those around him. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon, his daughters Angela and Elizabeth (Dylan) and grandchildren Chris, Lorelei and Grant.



A memorial service will be held



on Sunday, June 23 at 2:00pm at



University Congregational



Church, 4515 16th Ave NE, Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to Seabeck Conference Center, 13395 Lagoon Drive NW, Seabeck WA 98380. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019