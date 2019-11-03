|
|
Jack L. Guise
August 9, 1933 ~ October 20, 2019
Jack got his final wish, and that was to spend his last days at home with his wife and family. He died peacefully with bravery, courage and a devilish sense of humor. Jack was the only child born to Irene Mary Saunders Guise and Purcell L. Guise in Seattle, and he continued to live in Seattle for the next 86 years. Jack lived on Capitol Hill aka "The Hill" where he graduated from St. Joe's grade school and then from Seattle Prep, graduating with the famous Centennial Class of 1952. Then, he entered Seattle U. After the end of his Sophomore year, he left to join the Army entering as a Private and was honorably discharged two years later, as a Sergeant. He returned to Seattle U and continued his education graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering followed by a successful career with local consulting firms.
He danced and romanced a girl who could not resist falling in love with him. On January 2, 1960, he married Kit Kavanagh and yes, they made their home on The Hill. The family they wanted so much began with their daughter Kathleen Stacey, followed by their first son Gregory Gibson and their second son Christopher L. The family spent their time reading "the funny papers" together on Sunday morning, eating Jack's big breakfasts, playing and attending sporting events, spending summers at Port Susan and Lake Chelan water skiing and boating, and golfing at many local and international courses. The family added three more fantastic people with the marriages of their children to Steve Bean, Susan Guise, and Kristy Guise. And then, the pice de resistance, the grandchildren; Raleigh, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew, John, Lauren, Connor, and Natalie. Later in life, Jack enjoyed time with his grandchildren above all else. Treating them (and himself) to doughnuts, teaching them to play cribbage and golf, and attending countless sporting and school events. He is also leaving behind numerous friendships he cultivated with his children's friends, a testament to the kind of person he was.
Jack was blessed with many lifelong friends that became a part of our family. At the time of his death, his family totaled 16 and he was married for 60 years to Kit. Jack's legacy will continue with his themes of family and feistiness, love and devotion.
A special thank you to Providence Hospice and the Polyclinic doctors especially, Dr. Oren Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you perform an act of kindness in Jack's honor.
A Memorial Mass will be held at
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
(4900 NE 50th Street) on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 am with a private family burial to follow at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019