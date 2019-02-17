Jack Leary



On May 3, 1939, in a quiet hospital room in Butte, Montana, the world became a better place. Geraldine and Wilfred "Curly" Leary brought their eldest son Jack into the world. In the coming years sisters Therese and Margo followed and adventures ensued. They lived in Albuquerque, Dawson Creek, the Bahamas, and Washington DC, before finally settling in Helena, Montana.



After graduating from Cathedral H.S. in Helena, he joined the Army. At the same time, he attended Carroll College. He later joined Marianist Brothers and received a B.A. from Chaminade University in Hawaii. Jack taught high school history in California and ultimately left the Marianists.



He met the love of his life, Patricia, in California. What a team they made: 50 years of loving, devoted marriage. They had four kids. They completed each other. They made each other better.



After teaching for 14 years, Jack, Pat and the kids embarked on their own great adventure: they left the Bay Area and moved to Seattle. He ran the family businesses, Sunset Bowl in Ballard and Leilani Lanes in Greenwood, for 30 years. When asked about his job, Jack would always respond: "I'm in the business of fun." He loved his employees, customers and life.



Jack lived life with a twinkle in his eye and an easy smile. He had the ability to put anyone at ease and loved learning about people and their stories. And he had the uncanny ability to uncover people's personal connections to Montana.



When the opportunity presented itself, he would recharge by backpacking in the High Sierras. When home, he would often be found doing woodworking projects in his shop with friends or helping Pat in their garden.



Jack is survived by his wife Pat; his sisters Therese Atkinson and Margo Mazetier (Gary); his children Jeanne Kirby (Joe), Timothy Leary (Nicole), and Julie Leary; and grandchildren Grace and Gabby Kirby, and Jack, Kate and Peter Leary.



He was preceded in death by his son Mark Leary and his brother-in-law Stan Atkinson.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10am at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds. Viewing and Rosary will take place on Thursday, February 21 from 6-8pm at Beck's Funeral Home in downtown Edmonds.