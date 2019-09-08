|
Jack Noel Bural
Born October 11, 1925, died September 3, 2019. Survived by his wife of 74 years Maxine Bural; 3 sons Michael, Gary and Brian and a daughter Janine; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Per family's request, there will be no public viewing and the service will be family only. Donations are suggested to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019