Born October 11, 1925, died September 3, 2019. Survived by his wife of 74 years Maxine Bural; 3 sons Michael, Gary and Brian and a daughter Janine; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Per family's request, there will be no public viewing and the service will be family only. Donations are suggested to the .

For Full Obituary & Guest Book visit www.bonneywatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Bural family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
