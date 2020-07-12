1/1
Jack Norman Neher
Jack Norman Neher

Jack Norman Neher left us on Father's Day, June 21, 2020, at the age of 87. He was such a kind and giving man, with a huge heart that finally needed a rest.

Jack was born November 6, 1932, in Enumclaw, WA. He served in the Korean War manning a radar station in Alaska, and worked for Western Electric, part of "Ma Bell", as an electrical installer. He loved his family and we will fondly remember summer vacations at Lake Chelan, the winter cabin he built on Snoqualmie Pass, and the comfort of his retirement in Kentucky.

Jack was the youngest of 5 brothers, the Neher Boys of Seattle. He is survived by his wife Barb, his stepdaughter Tereasa (Dennis); his first wife Sue Ann, and their 4 children David (Marion), Kevin (Michaeleen), Diane, and Kerri (Rick); his grandchildren Maryke, Anna, Lisa, Thomas, James, Collin, Hannah, Ian, Aubrianne, Richard, Alysia, Chantell, and Breanna; his great-grandchildren Sky and Alex; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Casper and Frances Evelyn Neher, his four brothers Casper Edward, Robert, James Allan, Rich, and by Mark (husband of Diane) and Valorie (daughter of Barb).

The family will be holding an online celebration of his life on July 19. Contact 253-631-3676 for information. Sign Jack's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
