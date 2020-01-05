|
Jack Sederholm
Jack Paul Sederholm was born on May 25, 1940 in Seattle Washington to his father Jack E Sederholm and his mother Permelia Dunn Sederholm and died December 24, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 79. He received a bachelor's degree in speech and dramatic arts from BYU and received his Ph.D. from Wayne State University in 1974. Jack spent most of his career as a professor at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania and served there as the director of the Communication Arts.
Jack has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all his life. When he was 20 years old he served a mission for the church in Germany for two and half years. From 1978 to 1985 he was the director of the Hill Cumorah Pageant which was a major outdoor production his church put on each summer in upstate New York. He was also involved in other local level church pageants and musical productions.
He follows in death his father, Jack E. Sederholm (d. 1989), his brother Richard E. Sederholm (d. 1994), a.k.a. Jess Richards and his mother Permelia Dunn Sederholm (d. 2003).
Jack Sederholm memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm
on Saturday, January 11th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel
2415 31st Avenue West
Seattle, Washington 98199.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020