Jack T. Patterson
Jack passed away peacefully at the age of 64 in Great Falls, MT after a short battle with lung cancer. He was a proud concrete pump operator in Seattle from 1991 until 2012. Please post tributes and see further details at oconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.