Jackson Coe Reavis



May 28, 1997 - June 11, 2019



Vibrant, loving, and smart Jackson Reavis died from catastrophic injuries suffered in an accident, just two weeks past his 22nd birthday.



A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 2015, Jackson had just completed his bachelor's degree in Design, Digital Art and Marketing at the University of Redlands (CA). He had a remarkable eye for detail and an artist's discernment for color and balance.



Jackson was an accomplished athlete who kept himself in great shape. Tall with a chiseled frame and a beautiful, infectious smile, he was always noticed when he entered a room. He played lacrosse and football, lettering in football on the Roosevelt team that reached the state quarter finals in 2014.



He is survived by mother, Nicole Van Borkulo; father, Jimmy Reavis and his partner Kate Drummond; his beloved brother, Eiseley Reavis, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and many loving friends.



The family expresses its gratitude to the medical personnel and support staff at Harborview Hospital for their compassionate and unwavering care and attention to Jackson and to all who came to mourn his passing. As an organ donor, Jackson will extend the lives of several recipients. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019