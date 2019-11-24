|
Jaclin Marie Heywood
November 10, 2019, Jaclin Marie Heywood peacefully passed away in her sleep. Jackie was born in Spokane on March 15, 1935 to John & Fern (Leonard) Lilienthal. She graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and Washington State before marrying John Davidson in 1958. Jackie taught in the North Shore & Bellevue School Districts and later served as a middle school assistant principal in the Issaquah District.
She is survived by Tom Heywood, her husband of 33 years; two children - Craig Davidson (Cathy) of Gig Harbor & Chailee Davidson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three stepchildren - Karen Stevenson (Dennis) of Chandler, Arizona, Nancy Heywood of Issaquah, and John Heywood of Rochester, Minnesota; and nine grandchildren - Kaeli, Alex, & Ally Davidson, Hannah & Tressa Stevenson, and Mia, Ben, Braden, & Libby Heywood.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 30 at Covenant Shores on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019