Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Covenant Shores
Mercer Island, WA
Jaclin Marie Heywood


1935 - 2019
Jaclin Marie Heywood Obituary
Jaclin Marie Heywood

November 10, 2019, Jaclin Marie Heywood peacefully passed away in her sleep. Jackie was born in Spokane on March 15, 1935 to John & Fern (Leonard) Lilienthal. She graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and Washington State before marrying John Davidson in 1958. Jackie taught in the North Shore & Bellevue School Districts and later served as a middle school assistant principal in the Issaquah District.

She is survived by Tom Heywood, her husband of 33 years; two children - Craig Davidson (Cathy) of Gig Harbor & Chailee Davidson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three stepchildren - Karen Stevenson (Dennis) of Chandler, Arizona, Nancy Heywood of Issaquah, and John Heywood of Rochester, Minnesota; and nine grandchildren - Kaeli, Alex, & Ally Davidson, Hannah & Tressa Stevenson, and Mia, Ben, Braden, & Libby Heywood.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 30 at Covenant Shores on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
