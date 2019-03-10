Jacob Bohan Smith



Jacob Bohan Smith, 28, died peacefully surrounded by family, friends and an abundance of love on February 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington from complications of testicular cancer treatment. He was born November 23, 1990 to Tim Smith and Melissa Clark. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Candace and Caitlyn and brother, Adam; his niece, Kinsley Rose; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and his Mod Pizza family.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 3:00pm at The Edmonds Yacht Club. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "Melissa Clark Special Acct # ending in 7499" and mailed to Home Street Bank, 22001 66th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. If you prefer to contribute via his GoFundMe account you may do so at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/jacob-smith039s-celebration-of-life Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary