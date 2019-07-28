|
|
Jacob Earl Fulmer
Born May 20, 1938, Jacob passed away in his sleep in his California home on July 18, 2019.
Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Veronica Marie Fulmer, along with his 3 children Kevin Fulmer, Amy Clouse and Steven Fulmer. He was the Grandfather to 13 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
He loved his wife, his Family,and his job at Boeing. He served his Country and helped anyone in need. Will be greatly missed by many Friends and Family!
Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Monday, August 5, 2019 Ceremony to begin at 2:00 PM
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019