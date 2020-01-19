|
Jacqueline Coates Phillips
Jan. 22, 1937 ~ Dec. 22, 2019
Jacqueline "Jackie" Phillips, 82, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a long, valiant struggle with vascular dementia and lupus. She is survived by her brother Bill Hartsell, her children, Stephanie Phillips (Brusich), Tracy Phillips (Hood), and John Phillips. Her brother Harry Coates preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Janice Hartsell, sons-in-law Mark Brusich and Kinney Harton, daughter-in-law Pam Phillips, grandchildren Jenny Harton (Riggs), Alyssa Harton (Smith), Rachel Harton (Uhrig), Abby, Ashley, Madison and Morgan Phillips, Anna and Emily Brusich, and great-grandchildren Parrish and Preston Riggs, Kathryn and Carter Uhrig.
Jackie was born in Geneva, Alabama, on January 22, 1937, to Holman and Ollie Coates. During WWII Holman Coates was one of 372 crew members killed when 2 Japanese Kamikaze Strike pilots crashed into the USS Bunker Hill aircraft carrier. Jackie was 8 years old. Holman Coates is listed as one of the fallen at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, HI.
Jackie graduated from Auburn University in 1969 with a BS in Secondary Education. She was also raising three young children as a single mother. Jackie achieved a life-long dream when she was hired as a teacher in Huntsville, AL. She focused on preparing her students for their futures, whether it was college or other pursuits. Many students returned in later years to thank her for what she taught them. She reached the milestone of 25 years of teaching and retired from the job she loved..
Jackie enjoyed camping and traveling with her children. They loved the long trips they took, one to California and another to Canada. When Stephanie's Air Force career took her to Germany, she and Jackie enjoyed traveling together throughout Europe.
In 2005 Jackie relocated from Huntsville, AL to Seattle, WA. She loved Seattle, especially as a place she could pursue her love of gardening. Jackie was an avid reader and loved creating beautiful pieces of needlework, including crocheted afghans for each of her granddaughters.
A Requiem High Mass was held on December 28, 2019 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, Edmonds, WA. Preceding the Mass was recitation of the Rosary. A Reception followed the Mass. Internment was at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline, WA. Remembrances by Mass Cards or Tribute Gift to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020